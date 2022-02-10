BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
1830
Обновление February 10, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+34 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For those of you who want to venture out, Broadways Exclusive, Billionaire Bespoke, New Bangkok International Clothier are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit hits the spot in many ways.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
2580 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU