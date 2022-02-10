BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
1830 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For those of you who want to venture out, Broadways Exclusive, Billionaire Bespoke, New Bangkok International Clothier are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU