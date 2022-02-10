Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For those of you who want to venture out, Broadways Exclusive, Billionaire Bespoke, New Bangkok International Clothier are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit hits the spot in many ways.

2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

