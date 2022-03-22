Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. Only 33 km away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Pattaya.