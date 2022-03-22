PATTAYA TEST & GO

Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
通过
1670条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 0
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 1
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 2
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 3
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 4
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. Only 33 km away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya
查看所有评论

地址/地图

288 Moo 2, Soi Na Jomtien 20, Na Jomtien, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

合作伙伴酒店

Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8

648 评论
฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU