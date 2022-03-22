PATTAYA TEST & GO

Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
rating with
1670 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 0
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 1
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 2
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 3
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 4
Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya - Image 5
+24 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. Only 33 km away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

288 Moo 2, Soi Na Jomtien 20, Na Jomtien, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
rating with
648 reviews
From ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU