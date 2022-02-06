Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 89 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa , und Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Arbeitsbereich
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Das Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa liegt in Rawai Beach, 3,7 km vom Muschelmuseum Phuket entfernt und bietet Unterkünfte mit einem Restaurant, kostenfreie Privatparkplätze, einen Außenpool und eine Bar. Dieses 5-Sterne-Hotel bietet kostenfreies WLAN, einen Garten und eine Terrasse. Die Unterkunft bietet eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption, einen Zimmerservice und eine Wechselstube für die Gäste.
Die Zimmer sind mit Klimaanlage, einem Flachbild-Kabel-TV, einem Kühlschrank, einem Wasserkocher, einer Dusche, einem Haartrockner und einem Schreibtisch ausgestattet. Jedes Zimmer im Hotel ist mit einem Kleiderschrank und einem eigenen Bad ausgestattet.
Der Aussichtspunkt Windmill liegt 7 km von der Unterkunft entfernt und das Kap Promthep erreichen Sie nach 8 km. Der nächste Flughafen ist der 34 km vom Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa entfernte internationale Flughafen Phuket.
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 8 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positiv
Negative
- Delicious food
- Beautiful view
- Attentive staff
- Good location
Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area
Good location
Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure).
Nice service.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positiv
Negative
- Helpful staff
- Clean room
- Good breakfast
- Big pool
I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here.
Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!!
Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positiv
- Helpful staff
- Comfortable room
- Good breakfast
Great place for my Sandbox!
Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positiv
Negative
- Comfortable bed
- Accurate pick up at airport
- Complete lack of service
- Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping
Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)
Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Beachfront
- beautiful view from room balcony
- spacious room and wide corridor
- sparking clean room
- Friendly staff
- Many car park
- 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
- Beach has a bit mud
- About 1 hr from airport
Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay
Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden
Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday
Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
- Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Big pool and garden
- 7-11 is 10 mins away
- Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim
Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort.
Will be back again! Thank you.
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
Positiv
Negative
- Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
- They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
- Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
- Very well located with superb view.
- no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
- Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.
Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.
