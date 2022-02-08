Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 491 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Legacy Hotel in a prioritized manner, and The Legacy Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Standard 24 m² ฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 26 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe 26 m² ฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite 50 m² ฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat

The Legacy Hotel, located in Pakkred, Nonthaburi, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Fantasia Lagoon Water Park, Pantip Plaza, The Mall Ngam Wong Wan Branch, Bang Kwang Central Prison. At The Legacy Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, housekeeping, laundromat. Step into one of 150 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, slippers, sofa which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km). The Legacy Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Nonthaburi.

Amenities / Features Balcony

Free wifi

Microwave

Wheelchair accessible

Complementary coffee/tea

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 3.8 /5 Very Good Based on 65 reviews Rating 12 Excellent 30 Very Good 22 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible The Legacy Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Legacy Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 June Baumber Arrived on 19/01/2022 2.9 Superior Positives Check in friendliness of staff Negatives Telephone in room did not work

We regularly got served the wrong foo

Response times to our messages could be quite a wait It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat. 🇬🇧 Paul Bailey Arrived on 19/01/2022 5.0 Superior Positives The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.

Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.

The room was clean and ready for occupation.

A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.

Slept well in a comfortable bed.

Next morning advised of my test result.

Check out was quick and easy.

Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient. Negatives I have no negative comments to make. I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated. I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again. Very highly recommended. 🇮🇪 Stephen agnew Arrived on 22/12/2021 2.3 Superior Positives Arrival reception was quick

They allowed me go to corner 7/11

20/30mtres away

Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick Negatives Food was not great

WiFi could not get to work constant This place is OK for 1 nte quartile But for the money no . My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking 🇺🇸 Aung san oo Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.1 Standard Great service and cooling air working nice Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room 🇲🇲 Khune Satt Nyein Chan Arrived on 29/12/2021 3.4 Standard Positives Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test Negatives Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture. I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare. 🇬🇧 Paul Glover Arrived on 25/12/2021 4.2 Standard Positives Pick up and test went very well Negatives Food could have been better All good well organised and a friendly reception Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc 🇹🇭 Phitchayada Agsorndee Arrived on 29/12/2021 4.6 Standard Positives พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า Negatives ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว

วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย) โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา 🇩🇪 Bryan Marten Arrived on 19/12/2021 3.8 Standard Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit 🇳🇱 Cornelis Brinkman Arrived on 12/12/2021 3.7 Standard Positives The people of the hotel where very helpfull Negatives It was a bit away from the centre We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick .. 🇬🇧 Ian Fryer Arrived on 10/12/2021 3.4 Standard Positives Good value

Reasonably close to DMK Negatives Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much. 🇬🇧 Ronald James Duncan Arrived on 02/12/2021 2.6 Standard Negatives Poor location Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt 🇬🇧 William Watt Arrived on 01/12/2021 2.7 Standard Positives My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt. Negatives Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor. As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer. 🇹🇭 Jirayu Arrived on 27/11/2021 3.8 Standard Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location 🇦🇺 Kenneth plowright Arrived on 24/10/2021 2.8 Standard Positives Good pick up service at airport Negatives Food not good As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard 🇹🇭 Suthasinee Supatwanich Arrived on 17/11/2021 2.8 Standard Positives The room has balcony and AC Negatives On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water. The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel. 🇬🇧 Ian Mackintosh Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.7 Standard Positives Very helpful staff.

Nice clean room

Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok. Negatives No Mini bar/ refrigerator From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well. 🇫🇮 Juha olavi Raesaenen Arrived on 19/11/2021 3.3 Standard Positives Good roomservice Negatives TV did not work

No hot water in the beginning in shower

Breakfast Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor. 🇸🇪 Johnny Sjöö Arrived on 16/11/2021 3.3 Standard Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results. 🇺🇸 Arlo Arrived on 14/11/2021 3.4 Standard Positives Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful. Negatives the floor was kind of dirty, thats all. maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly. 🇩🇪 Veit Klaus Arrived on 13/11/2021 4.3 Standard Positives Tolles Zimmer Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.

Hotel Offer Brochure