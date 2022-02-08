BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7

248 리뷰로 평가
100% 예금
65 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
표준 24
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
우수한 26
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 26
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
주니어 스위트 50
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트

논타 부리 파크 레드에 위치한 더 레가시 호텔은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 호텔에서 손님들의 즐거운 관광을 위해 도시 최고의 명소를 소개합니다 : 판타지아 라군 워터 파크, 판팁 플라자, 더 몰 응암 웡 완 브랜치, 방광 센트럴 프리즌.

더 레거시 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 환상적인 호텔에서 여러분은 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 청소 서비스, 세탁실 등을 즐기실 수 있습니다.

본 숙소에서 머무는 동안 고급 객실 시설을 경험할 수 있으며, 일부 객실에 구비 된 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 슬리퍼, 소파 등은 투숙객의 긴 하루 후 재충전에 도움을줍니다. 피트니스를 좋아 하시거나 힘든 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수있는 방법을 찾고 계신다면 골프장 (3km 이내) 같은 최상급의 레크리에이션 시설을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 더 레거시 호텔 숙박 시설은 논타 부리에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 발코니
  • 무료 와이파이
  • 마이크로파
  • 휠체어 이용 가능
  • 무료 커피 / 차
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
3.8/5
아주 좋아
기반 65 리뷰
평가
우수한
12
아주 좋아
30
평균
22
가난한
1
무서운
0
레거시 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 레거시 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧June Baumber

검토 08/02/2022
도착 19/01/2022
2.9 Superior
긍정적     
  • Check in friendliness of staff
네거티브
  • Telephone in room did not work
  • We regularly got served the wrong foo
  • Response times to our messages could be quite a wait

It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.

🇬🇧Paul Bailey

검토 04/02/2022
도착 19/01/2022
5.0 Superior
긍정적     
  • The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
  • Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
  • The room was clean and ready for occupation.
  • A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
  • Slept well in a comfortable bed.
  • Next morning advised of my test result.
  • Check out was quick and easy.
  • Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
네거티브
  • I have no negative comments to make.

I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated. I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again. Very highly recommended.

🇮🇪Stephen agnew

검토 01/02/2022
도착 22/12/2021
2.3 Superior
긍정적     
  • Arrival reception was quick
  • They allowed me go to corner 7/11
  • 20/30mtres away
  • Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
네거티브
  • Food was not great
  • WiFi could not get to work constant

This place is OK for 1 nte quartile But for the money no . My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking

🇺🇸Aung san oo

검토 18/01/2022
도착 02/01/2022
4.1 Standard

Great service and cooling air working nice Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room

🇲🇲Khune Satt Nyein Chan

검토 14/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
3.4 Standard
긍정적     
  • Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
네거티브
  • Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.

I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.

🇬🇧Paul Glover

검토 10/01/2022
도착 25/12/2021
4.2 Standard
긍정적     
  • Pick up and test went very well
네거티브
  • Food could have been better

All good well organised and a friendly reception Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc

🇹🇭Phitchayada Agsorndee

검토 08/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard
긍정적     
  • พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
네거티브
  • ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
  • วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)

โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา

🇩🇪Bryan Marten

검토 05/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
3.8 Standard

Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit

🇳🇱Cornelis Brinkman

검토 28/12/2021
도착 12/12/2021
3.7 Standard
긍정적     
  • The people of the hotel where very helpfull
네거티브
  • It was a bit away from the centre

We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..

🇬🇧Ian Fryer

검토 26/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
3.4 Standard
긍정적     
  • Good value
  • Reasonably close to DMK
네거티브
  • Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay

Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.

🇬🇧Ronald James Duncan

검토 22/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
2.6 Standard
네거티브
  • Poor location

Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt

🇬🇧William Watt

검토 18/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
2.7 Standard
긍정적     
  • My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
네거티브
  • Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.

As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.

🇹🇭Jirayu

검토 14/12/2021
도착 27/11/2021
3.8 Standard

Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location

🇦🇺Kenneth plowright

검토 10/12/2021
도착 24/10/2021
2.8 Standard
긍정적     
  • Good pick up service at airport
네거티브
  • Food not good

As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard

🇹🇭Suthasinee Supatwanich

검토 09/12/2021
도착 17/11/2021
2.8 Standard
긍정적     
  • The room has balcony and AC
네거티브
  • On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.

The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.

🇬🇧Ian Mackintosh

검토 06/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
4.7 Standard
긍정적     
  • Very helpful staff.
  • Nice clean room
  • Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
네거티브
  • No Mini bar/ refrigerator

From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.

🇫🇮Juha olavi Raesaenen

검토 05/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
3.3 Standard
긍정적     
  • Good roomservice
네거티브
  • TV did not work
  • No hot water in the beginning in shower
  • Breakfast

Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.

🇸🇪Johnny Sjöö

검토 03/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
3.3 Standard

Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.

🇺🇸Arlo

검토 02/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
3.4 Standard
긍정적     
  • Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
네거티브
  • the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.

maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.

🇩🇪Veit Klaus

검토 29/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
4.3 Standard
긍정적     
  • Tolles Zimmer

Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.

주소 /지도

9/37 หมู่ที่ 9, ถนน งามวงศ์วาน 23, ตำบล บางกระสอ, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi 11000

