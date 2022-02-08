총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
표준 24m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
우수한 26m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 26m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
주니어 스위트 50m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
논타 부리 파크 레드에 위치한 더 레가시 호텔은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 호텔에서 손님들의 즐거운 관광을 위해 도시 최고의 명소를 소개합니다 : 판타지아 라군 워터 파크, 판팁 플라자, 더 몰 응암 웡 완 브랜치, 방광 센트럴 프리즌.
더 레거시 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 환상적인 호텔에서 여러분은 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 청소 서비스, 세탁실 등을 즐기실 수 있습니다.
본 숙소에서 머무는 동안 고급 객실 시설을 경험할 수 있으며, 일부 객실에 구비 된 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 슬리퍼, 소파 등은 투숙객의 긴 하루 후 재충전에 도움을줍니다. 피트니스를 좋아 하시거나 힘든 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수있는 방법을 찾고 계신다면 골프장 (3km 이내) 같은 최상급의 레크리에이션 시설을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 더 레거시 호텔 숙박 시설은 논타 부리에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 발코니
- 무료 와이파이
- 마이크로파
- 휠체어 이용 가능
- 무료 커피 / 차
2.9 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Check in friendliness of staff
- Telephone in room did not work
- We regularly got served the wrong foo
- Response times to our messages could be quite a wait
It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.
5.0 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
- Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
- The room was clean and ready for occupation.
- A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
- Slept well in a comfortable bed.
- Next morning advised of my test result.
- Check out was quick and easy.
- Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
- I have no negative comments to make.
I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated.
I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again.
Very highly recommended.
2.3 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Arrival reception was quick
- They allowed me go to corner 7/11
- 20/30mtres away
- Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
- Food was not great
- WiFi could not get to work constant
This place is OK for 1 nte quartile
But for the money no .
My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking
4.1 Standard
Great service and cooling air working nice
Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room
3.4 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
- Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.
I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.
4.2 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Pick up and test went very well
- Food could have been better
All good well organised and a friendly reception
Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc
4.6 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
- ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
- วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)
โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา
3.8 Standard
Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit
3.7 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- The people of the hotel where very helpfull
- It was a bit away from the centre
We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..
3.4 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Good value
- Reasonably close to DMK
- Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay
Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.
2.6 Standard
네거티브
Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt
2.7 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
- Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.
As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.
3.8 Standard
Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location
2.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Good pick up service at airport
As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard
2.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- The room has balcony and AC
- On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.
The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.
4.7 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Very helpful staff.
- Nice clean room
- Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
- No Mini bar/ refrigerator
From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.
3.3 Standard
긍정적 네거티브
- TV did not work
- No hot water in the beginning in shower
- Breakfast
Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.
3.3 Standard
Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.
3.4 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
- the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.
maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.
4.3 Standard
긍정적
Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.