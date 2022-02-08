BANGKOK TEST & GO

L'hôtel Legacy - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7
note avec
248 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Legacy Hotel - Image 0
The Legacy Hotel - Image 1
The Legacy Hotel - Image 2
The Legacy Hotel - Image 3
The Legacy Hotel - Image 4
The Legacy Hotel - Image 5
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 150 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec L'hôtel Legacy de manière prioritaire, et L'hôtel Legacy percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Standard 24
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Supérieur 26
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
De luxe 26
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite junior 50
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga

Le Legacy Hotel, situé à Pakkred, Nonthaburi, est un choix populaire pour les voyageurs. De là, vous pourrez accéder facilement à tout ce que la ville animée a à offrir. Non moins exceptionnel est l'accès facile de l'hôtel à la myriade d'attractions et de monuments de la ville, tels que le parc aquatique Fantasia Lagoon, Pantip Plaza, le centre commercial Ngam Wong Wan Branch, la prison centrale de Bang Kwang.

Au The Legacy Hotel, l'excellent service et les équipements de qualité contribueront à un séjour inoubliable. Pendant votre séjour dans cette magnifique propriété, les clients peuvent profiter d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans toutes les chambres, d'un service de sécurité 24h / 24, d'une supérette, d'un service de ménage, d'une laverie automatique.

Entrez dans l'une des 150 chambres accueillantes et échappez au stress de la journée avec une large gamme d'équipements tels que télévision LCD / écran plasma, café instantané gratuit, thé gratuit, pantoufles, canapé que vous trouverez dans certaines chambres. Que vous soyez amateur de fitness ou que vous cherchiez simplement un moyen de vous détendre après une dure journée, vous serez divertis par des installations de loisirs de premier ordre telles qu'un terrain de golf (à moins de 3 km). Le Legacy Hotel est le lieu de séjour idéal pour les voyageurs qui recherchent charme, confort et praticité à Nonthaburi.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Wifi gratuit
  • Four micro onde
  • Accessible aux fauteuils roulants
  • Café / thé complémentaire
But
3.8/5
Très bien
Basé sur 65 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
12
Très bien
30
Moyenne
22
Pauvres
1
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de L'hôtel Legacy , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇬🇧June Baumber

Révisé le 08/02/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
2.9 Superior
Positifs     
  • Check in friendliness of staff
Négatifs
  • Telephone in room did not work
  • We regularly got served the wrong foo
  • Response times to our messages could be quite a wait

It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.

🇬🇧Paul Bailey

Révisé le 04/02/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positifs     
  • The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
  • Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
  • The room was clean and ready for occupation.
  • A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
  • Slept well in a comfortable bed.
  • Next morning advised of my test result.
  • Check out was quick and easy.
  • Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
Négatifs
  • I have no negative comments to make.

I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated. I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again. Very highly recommended.

🇮🇪Stephen agnew

Révisé le 01/02/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
2.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • Arrival reception was quick
  • They allowed me go to corner 7/11
  • 20/30mtres away
  • Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
Négatifs
  • Food was not great
  • WiFi could not get to work constant

This place is OK for 1 nte quartile But for the money no . My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking

🇺🇸Aung san oo

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.1 Standard

Great service and cooling air working nice Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room

🇲🇲Khune Satt Nyein Chan

Révisé le 14/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
3.4 Standard
Positifs     
  • Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
Négatifs
  • Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.

I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.

🇬🇧Paul Glover

Révisé le 10/01/2022
Arrivé le 25/12/2021
4.2 Standard
Positifs     
  • Pick up and test went very well
Négatifs
  • Food could have been better

All good well organised and a friendly reception Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc

🇹🇭Phitchayada Agsorndee

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard
Positifs     
  • พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
Négatifs
  • ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
  • วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)

โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา

🇩🇪Bryan Marten

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
3.8 Standard

Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit

🇳🇱Cornelis Brinkman

Révisé le 28/12/2021
Arrivé le 12/12/2021
3.7 Standard
Positifs     
  • The people of the hotel where very helpfull
Négatifs
  • It was a bit away from the centre

We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..

🇬🇧Ian Fryer

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 10/12/2021
3.4 Standard
Positifs     
  • Good value
  • Reasonably close to DMK
Négatifs
  • Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay

Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.

🇬🇧Ronald James Duncan

Révisé le 22/12/2021
Arrivé le 02/12/2021
2.6 Standard
Négatifs
  • Poor location

Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt

🇬🇧William Watt

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 01/12/2021
2.7 Standard
Positifs     
  • My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
Négatifs
  • Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.

As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.

🇹🇭Jirayu

Révisé le 14/12/2021
Arrivé le 27/11/2021
3.8 Standard

Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location

🇦🇺Kenneth plowright

Révisé le 10/12/2021
Arrivé le 24/10/2021
2.8 Standard
Positifs     
  • Good pick up service at airport
Négatifs
  • Food not good

As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard

🇹🇭Suthasinee Supatwanich

Révisé le 09/12/2021
Arrivé le 17/11/2021
2.8 Standard
Positifs     
  • The room has balcony and AC
Négatifs
  • On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.

The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.

🇬🇧Ian Mackintosh

Révisé le 06/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
4.7 Standard
Positifs     
  • Very helpful staff.
  • Nice clean room
  • Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
Négatifs
  • No Mini bar/ refrigerator

From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.

🇫🇮Juha olavi Raesaenen

Révisé le 05/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
3.3 Standard
Positifs     
  • Good roomservice
Négatifs
  • TV did not work
  • No hot water in the beginning in shower
  • Breakfast

Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.

🇸🇪Johnny Sjöö

Révisé le 03/12/2021
Arrivé le 16/11/2021
3.3 Standard

Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.

🇺🇸Arlo

Révisé le 02/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
3.4 Standard
Positifs     
  • Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
Négatifs
  • the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.

maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.

🇩🇪Veit Klaus

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 13/11/2021
4.3 Standard
Positifs     
  • Tolles Zimmer

Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

9/37 หมู่ที่ 9, ถนน งามวงศ์วาน 23, ตำบล บางกระสอ, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi 11000

