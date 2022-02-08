Check in friendliness of staff

Telephone in room did not work

We regularly got served the wrong foo

Response times to our messages could be quite a wait

It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.