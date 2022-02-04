Total AQ Hotel Rooms 125 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Superior 28 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Connecting Room Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Deluxe with Balcony 38 m² ฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony Family Suites Fitness Allowed

Junior suite with Balcony 48 m² ฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

The Idle Residence has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, the property also features a garden, as well as a terrace. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service, and free WiFi. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is 19.3 miles from the accommodation, while Nonthaburi is 27.3 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 18 miles from The Idle Residence. Room Description - Superior room : A 28 sq.m. room offering a comfortable King bed, work desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. This Superior room with free Wi-Fi is an ideal blend of comfort and style with sunrise or sunset views. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided. Deluxe Room with Balcony : A comfortable 38 sq.m. room with living space, kitchenette, working desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. Each room includes essentials for ideal comfort with a sofa by a large window. Free Wi-Fi will keep you connected with a separate work desk. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided. Junior Suite Room with Balcony : A spacious 48 sq.m. room with separate bedroom and living room, kitchenette, working area, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. A spacious modern style Junior Suite with natural daylight. Plenty of living area with a sofa, free Wi-Fi, and sunrise or sunset views. The bathrooms include a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided.

Amenities / Features **Below Features are for ASQ Stay**

"Alternative Quarantine Package"

Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go Day1st, Day5th, 8,11, and 15 nights certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests, 3x meal plans, health screening, and more.

Package 1-night quarantine for 1st day of stay ( Day5 )

Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)

1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules

Special designed set menu for 1 meal

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

Package 1-night quarantine for 5th day of stay ( Day5 )

1 time for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules

Special designed set menu for 1 meal

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

Package 5 Nights 6 Days quarantine (Day 1 - 5)

2 times for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules

Special designed set menu for 1 meal per day

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

8 Nights package

**Vaccinated (2 doses) 15 days or more prior to arrival to Thailand with vaccine certificate**

All-Inclusive of:

Includes 2x Covid tests.

Free airport pick up to the hotel

Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

8 days Guest room and bathroom amenities

24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)

Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service

Room cleaning after the negative test (1 time)

Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen

11 Nights package

**Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**

All-Inclusive of:

Includes 2x Covid tests.

Free airport pick up to the hotel

Free car transfer to post ASQ destination (up to 70 km. from the hotel)

Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

11 days Guest room and bathroom amenities

24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)

Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service

Room cleaning service on Day 4 and Day 7 (2 times)

Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen

Reviews Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 27 reviews Rating 6 Excellent 17 Very Good 3 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible

Attentive service.

Free coffee downstairs. Negatives Nothing comes to mind. Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together. 🇬🇧 Kimberley Dennis Arrived on 31/12/2021 0.5 Superior Positives Very good communication. Negatives Silly policy. Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me. 🇩🇪 Celine müller Arrived on 12/12/2021 4.1 Superior Positives Nice and good service

A lot of food Negatives Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote

Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness Good service Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative There was good and enough food 🇮🇪 Seán Walsh Arrived on 05/12/2021 3.8 Deluxe with Balcony Positives Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival Negatives It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick. 🇫🇷 Labatut Arrived on 13/11/2021 4.0 Junior suite with Balcony Positives Personal is kind and care about customers Our quarantine was very good. You have choice for food . Bed very confortable and personal very kind 🇨🇭 Rolf Ernst Müller Arrived on 22/10/2021 4.0 Junior suite with Balcony Positives alles war gut Negatives keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht. Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug. 🇹🇭 Apisara Chokthitiwat Arrived on 29/10/2021 4.2 Junior suite with Balcony Positives Very friendly and helpful staff

Clean comfortable room with big balcony

Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test

Wifi is very fast and stable I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine The room are clean , large and comfortable Everything is perfect 👍🏻 Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻 🇦🇺 Adam Hewson Arrived on 03/11/2021 2.7 Deluxe with Balcony Positives None Negatives Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht 🇹🇭 RICKY n KEAMANIT CHAMBERS n KAEWSAARD Arrived on 28/09/2021 3.8 Junior suite with Balcony Positives 5 Negatives None Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room 🇸🇪 Ulf Norberg Arrived on 11/09/2021 4.3 Junior suite with Balcony Positives Staff very helpful Negatives Poor hotwater Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good. 🇬🇧 Andrew Cooper Arrived on 24/08/2021 4.5 Junior suite with Balcony Positives Efficient pick up at airport

Check in smooth and straight forward

Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children

Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies

Varied food with kids menu

7\11 shopping good and quick

Covid tests ok

Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults

Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates Negatives Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test 🇩🇪 Markus Klotz Arrived on 13/08/2021 4.3 Deluxe with Balcony Positives Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte. Negatives Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben. Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen 🇦🇹 Julia Zimny Arrived on 04/07/2021 3.9 Junior suite with Balcony Positives The personal was verry helpful and kind,did everything what they could do in this horrible quarantaine time wich they can do.they work great. And i feel sorry for them, some of them have to stay months inside and work trough,no day off. Negatives Not a lot choice for food. Breakfast is nothing good to choose, kids menu is every week and every day the same. Cloth washing is soooo expensive, that better wash your cloth alone somehow,there is nothing where you can hang the washing. 2 covid tests from 3 where horrible..the nose and half face hurting all day.

They are not allowed to clean. Ok. But its was dusty. And i habe dust allergy. So had to blean somehow first by myself. I dont have a other view of a nother quarantine hotel..so its hard to write it was good or bad. Quarantine line this, expensive,stay only in room, is horrible anyway.especually with kid. Its like prison.i know now how prisoners feel, its hard to go out in the world after. If it would be longer , maby would be unconftebal to go out aftee. 🇧🇪 Thomas Thienpont Arrived on 09/07/2021 4.3 Superior Positives Excellent service from staff Negatives A few small maintenance outstaning in the unit The windows can open and the air quality is good. Its a quite area a bit outside the city. We chose budget and this was the best price we could find. We stayed here with our 3 small children and its quite spacious. We booked 2 rooms with a kitchenette / living room. Bedroom doors can close which helps with the kids. There is a tv in one of the 2 bedrooms and a tv in the living area. I would have appreciated to get a room with balcony without an extra charge upon arrival but that was not an option. Overall good experience. Quarantine is not easy especially with small kids. I wish goverment officials would allow the hotel to let people go outside even if its an hour every second day to give each family recreational time. 🇿🇦 Erin S Arrived on 11/06/2021 4.7 Junior suite with Balcony Positives food is excellent

service is prompt and understanding

rooms are clean and new towels half way through

room is spacious enough for two people

Temp checks twice a day

nice open windows

comfy king bed

unmarried couple can stay together no questions asked

airport pickup and 7/11 order smooth and easy. Very well organised over all Negatives wifi can be patchy but over all sufficient

can’t watch Netflix on the big tv I would recommend the idle if you need a comfy, quiet and clean asq near Bangkok. Everything is very well organised and run here. The staff are super helpful and friendly and the room itself is spacious enough for the price. The food is very generous and you can order extra drinks etc from 7/11. 🇬🇧 Leonie Mann Arrived on 26/05/2021 5.0 Deluxe with Balcony My friend and I just finished our 2 week quarantine stay at The Idle Residence asq and had a really good experience. Before arriving in Thailand we were nervous and quite dreading being stuck in a room for 14 days but we are so glad we chose this hotel. Stayed in a deluxe room which is big and modern with a spacious balcony where we could put the small table and chairs to sit on and we had a nice pool view. We could also sunbathe in the morning. The bed is massive and there is a sofa and big tv and the room had controlable aircon. They provided us with a Netflix account and the wifi worked great the whole time. The staff were so friendly and extremely attentive, they provided us with anything we needed immediately and also delivered 7-11 orders. The food was great, a different menu choice every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There was also room service available with different Thai and western options. We had a big refrigerator to keep our drinks cold, a microwave to reheat our meals and a kettle with complimentary tea and coffee on arrival. They picked us up front the airport and put our bags in our room for us while we checked in smoothly. They also include a free transfer after your stay to anywhere within 70km. The whole experience was very pleasant and couldn’t recommend it enough for a great and smooth asq stay. :) 🇺🇸 Evelyn Gonzales Arrived on 10/05/2021 3.6 Superior Positives Hotel, room, and staff are nice Negatives The ASQ food included in the package, not being allowed to walk outside the entire time when other hotels do allow you to do so after testing negative, and the peer pressure from the hotel staff to increase your bill by order expensive food off their take out menu. The hotel, the room, and the staff were very nice. The room was comfortable. We had booked a Junior suite with a balcony (which is a one bedroom with a separate sitting area and kitchenette for 80,000 baht (super expensive), but last minute hotel emailed us and said that they didn’t not have any balcony rooms so they told us they would still put us in a Junior suite without a balcony for 75,000 baht. The hotel included a shuttle drop off to our Airbnb after quarantine and helped us grocery shop before dropping us off. The food included in the quarantine package had no salt. It had other spices but no salt. We were told that we had to order food off their take out menu if we wanted salt but the ASQ package is so ridiculously expensive already that we could not afford to do that. We were also never allowed to walk outside and had to stay locked indoors the entire 15 days. Because our flight arrived after 6 pm on the first day, we were automatically forced to stay an extra night in quarantine. I would NEVER redo this experience. It’s the equivalent of paying close to $3,000 USD to be in prison for 2 weeks without feeling the sun on your face. I recommend tourist spend their money where this overpriced quarantine is not forced on people. 🇮🇩 Nandini Putri Hatami Arrived on 10/05/2021 4.5 Superior The staffs were very helpful. I forgot to bring an adapter and they handed me over the same for my entire stay. The room was clean. On top of all I was satisfied.

