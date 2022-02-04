Efficient pick up at airport

Check in smooth and straight forward

Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children

Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies

Varied food with kids menu

7\11 shopping good and quick

Covid tests ok

Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults

Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates

Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results

As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test