All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
優れました 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- コネクティングルーム
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きデラックス 38m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
バルコニー付きジュニアスイート 48m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
アイドルレジデンスにはレストラン、屋外スイミングプールがあり、宿泊施設には庭園、テラスもあります。宿泊施設には24時間対応のフロントデスク、空港送迎、ルームサービス、無料Wi-Fiが備わっています。
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthayaまで19.3マイル、ノンタブリーまで27.3マイルです。最寄りの空港はドンムアン国際空港で、アイドルレジデンスから48 km（18マイル）の場所にあります。
-部屋の説明-
スーペリアルーム ：
28平方メートル快適なキングベッド、ワークデスク、薄型テレビ、エアコン、冷蔵庫、セーフティボックス、ヘアドライヤーを備えた客室です。
無料Wi-Fi付きのこのスーペリアルームは、日の出または日没の景色を望む快適さとスタイルの理想的なブレンドです。バスルームにはさわやかなレインシャワーがあり、バスアメニティが備わっています。
バルコニー付きのデラックスルーム：
快適な38平方メートル。リビングスペース、簡易キッチン、ワーキングデスク、薄型テレビ、エアコン、冷蔵庫、セーフティボックス、ヘアドライヤー付きの部屋。
各部屋には大きな窓のそばのソファで理想的な快適さのための必需品が含まれています。無料Wi-Fiを利用すると、別のワークデスクとの接続を維持できます。バスルームにはさわやかなレインシャワーがあり、バスアメニティが備わっています。
バルコニー付きのジュニアスイートルーム：
広々とした48平方メートル。独立したベッドルームとリビングルーム、簡易キッチン、作業エリア、薄型テレビ、エアコン、冷蔵庫、セーフティボックス、ヘアドライヤー付きの部屋。
自然光が差し込む広々としたモダンなスタイルのジュニアスイート。ソファ、無料Wi-Fi、日の出または日没の景色を望むたくさんのリビングエリア。バスルームにはさわやかなレインシャワーがあり、バスアメニティが備わっています。
アメニティ/機能
- **以下の機能はASQステイ用です**
- "Alternative Quarantine Package"
- Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go Day1st, Day5th, 8,11, and 15 nights certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests, 3x meal plans, health screening, and more.
- Package 1-night quarantine for 1st day of stay ( Day5 )
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 1-night quarantine for 5th day of stay ( Day5 )
- 1 time for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 5 Nights 6 Days quarantine (Day 1 - 5)
- 2 times for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal per day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 Nights package
- **Vaccinated (2 doses) 15 days or more prior to arrival to Thailand with vaccine certificate**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning after the negative test (1 time)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
- 11 Nights package
- **Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Free car transfer to post ASQ destination (up to 70 km. from the hotel)
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 11 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning service on Day 4 and Day 7 (2 times)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 27 レビュー
アイドルレジデンス
4.8 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay.
- None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it!
The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful.
3.0 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice room for the price we paid.
- Attentive service.
- Free coffee downstairs.
Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together.
0.5 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me.
4.1 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice and good service
- A lot of food
- Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote
- Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness
Good service
Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative
There was good and enough food
3.8 Deluxe with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival
- It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand
I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick.
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
- Personal is kind and care about customers
Our quarantine was very good.
You have choice for food .
Bed very confortable and personal very kind
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
- keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht.
Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug.
4.2 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Clean comfortable room with big balcony
- Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test
- Wifi is very fast and stable
I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine
The room are clean , large and comfortable
Everything is perfect 👍🏻
Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻
2.7 Deluxe with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
- Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city
Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht
3.8 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room
4.3 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good.
4.5 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Efficient pick up at airport
- Check in smooth and straight forward
- Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children
- Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies
- Varied food with kids menu
- 7\11 shopping good and quick
- Covid tests ok
- Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults
- Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates
- Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results
As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines
My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test
4.3 Deluxe with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte.
- Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben.
Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen
3.9 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 個人は非常に親切で親切でした、彼らができるこの恐ろしい検疫時間に彼らができることはすべてしました。彼らは素晴らしい働きをします。そして、私は彼らを気の毒に思います、彼らの何人かは何ヶ月も中にとどまり、休みなくトラフで働かなければなりません。
- 食べ物にはあまり選択肢がありません。朝食を選ぶのは良いことではありません。キッズメニューは毎週、毎日同じです。布の洗濯はとても高価です、それはどういうわけかあなたの布を一人で洗う方が良いです、あなたが洗濯物を掛けることができる場所は何もありません。ひどいところ3から2つのcovidテスト..鼻と半分の顔が一日中痛い。
- 彼らは掃除することを許可されていません。 Ok。しかし、それはほこりっぽかった。そして、私はほこりアレルギーを持っています。だから、最初は自分でどういうわけかブリーンをしなければなりませんでした。
私は他の検疫ホテルの別の見方を持っていません..だからそれを書くのは良いか悪いかでした。検疫ラインこれは、高価で、部屋にとどまるだけで、とにかく恐ろしいです。特に子供と一緒に。それは刑務所のようです。私は囚人がどのように感じているかを今知っています、その後世界に出かけるのは難しいです。それがもっと長くなるならば、mabyは後部に出かけるのに無謀でしょう。
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
窓が開くことができ、空気の質は良好です。そのかなりのエリアは街の少し外にあります。
私たちは予算を選びました、そしてこれは私たちが見つけることができる最高の価格でした。私たちは3人の小さな子供たちとここに滞在しました。とても広々としています。簡易キッチン/リビングルーム付きの2部屋を予約しました。寝室のドアは閉めることができ、子供たちに役立ちます。
ベッドルーム2室の1つにテレビがあり、リビングエリアにテレビがあります。
到着時に追加料金なしでバルコニー付きの部屋を取得したいと思いますが、それはオプションではありませんでした。
全体的に良い経験。
特に小さな子供にとって、検疫は簡単ではありません。政府関係者が、ホテルが1日おきに1時間でも外に出て、各家族にレクリエーションの時間を与えることを許可してくれることを願っています。
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 食べ物は素晴らしいです
- サービスは迅速で理解している
- 部屋は清潔で、途中で新しいタオルがあります
- 部屋は2人で十分な広さです
- 温度チェックは1日2回
- 素敵な開いた窓
- 快適なキングベッド
- 未婚のカップルは一緒にいることができます質問はありません
- 空港ピックアップとセブンイレブンの注文はスムーズで簡単です。全体的に非常によく整理されています
- wifiはパッチが多い場合がありますが、全体的には十分です
- 大きなテレビでNetflixを見ることができません
バンコクの近くで快適で静かで清潔なasqが必要な場合は、アイドルをお勧めします。すべてが非常によく整理されており、ここで実行されます。スタッフはとても親切でフレンドリーで、部屋自体は価格に見合った広々としています。食べ物はとても寛大で、セブンイレブンから追加の飲み物などを注文できます。
5.0 Deluxe with Balcony
友人と私は、The Idle Residence asqでの2週間の検疫滞在を終えたばかりで、本当に良い経験をしました。タイに到着する前、私たちは緊張し、14日間部屋に閉じ込められることを非常に恐れていましたが、このホテルを選んだことをとてもうれしく思います。
大きくてモダンなデラックスルームに泊まりました。広々としたバルコニーには小さなテーブルと椅子を置いて座ることができ、プールの素晴らしい景色を眺めることができました。朝は日光浴もできました。ベッドは巨大で、ソファと大きなテレビがあり、部屋には制御可能なエアコンがありました。彼らは私たちにNetflixアカウントを提供し、wifiはずっとうまく機能しました。
スタッフはとてもフレンドリーでとても気配りがあり、私たちが必要なものをすぐに提供してくれ、セブンイレブンも注文しました。
食事は素晴らしく、朝食、ランチ、ディナーに毎日異なるメニューを選択しました。
さまざまなタイと西洋のオプションで利用可能なルームサービスもありました。
飲み物を冷たく保つための大きな冷蔵庫、食事を再加熱するための電子レンジ、到着時に無料の紅茶とコーヒーが入ったケトルがありました。
彼らは私たちを空港の前に迎えに行き、私たちがスムーズにチェックインしている間、私たちの部屋に私たちのバッグを入れてくれました。滞在後、70km以内の場所への無料送迎も含まれています。
全体の経験はとても快適で、素晴らしくスムーズなasq滞在には十分お勧めできませんでした。
:)
3.6 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
- パッケージに含まれているASQフードは、他のホテルが否定的なテストを行った後、外に出ることを許可している間は外に出ることを許可されていません。メニュー。
ホテル、部屋、そしてスタッフはとても素敵でした。部屋は快適でした。バルコニー付きのジュニアスイート（独立したシッティングエリアと簡易キッチン付きの1ベッドルームで80,000バーツ（超高額））を予約しましたが、直前のホテルからメールが届き、バルコニールームがないため、バルコニーのないジュニアスイートに75,000バーツで入るとのことでした。ホテルには、検疫後のAirbnbへのシャトルの降車が含まれており、食料品店で降車する前に助けてくれました。検疫パッケージに含まれる食品には塩が含まれていませんでした。 。他のスパイスはありましたが、塩はありませんでした。塩が必要な場合は、テイクアウトメニューから食べ物を注文する必要があると言われましたが、ASQパッケージはすでに非常に高価であるため、それを行う余裕はありませんでした。また、許可されませんでした。外に出て、15日間ずっと屋内に閉じ込められていなければなりませんでした。フライトは初日の午後6時以降に到着したため、自動的に1泊余分に隔離されました。この経験をやり直すことは決してありません。これは、支払うことに相当します。 cloあなたの顔に太陽を感じることなく2週間刑務所にいるために$ 3,000USDにse。私は観光客がこの高値の検疫が人々に強制されないところで彼らのお金を使うことを勧めます。
4.5 Superior
スタッフはとても親切でした。アダプターを持参するのを忘れてしまい、滞在中ずっと同じものを渡してくれました。部屋はきれいだった。何よりも満足しました。