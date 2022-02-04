총 AQ 호텔 객실 125 침실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
우수한 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스-발코니 38m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
주니어 스위트 룸-발코니 48m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Idle Residence는 레스토랑, 야외 수영장을 보유하고 있으며, 숙소는 정원과 테라스도 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 공항 교통편, 룸 서비스, 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya는 숙소에서 30km, 논타 부리는 43km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 The Idle Residence에서 29km 떨어진 돈 므앙 국제 공항입니다.
-객실 설명-
슈페리어 룸 :
28 평방 미터 편안한 킹 침대, 업무용 책상, 평면 TV, 에어컨, 냉장고, 금고 및 헤어 드라이어를 갖춘 객실입니다.
무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘이 수 페리 어룸은 편안함과 스타일, 일출 또는 일몰 전망이 이상적으로 조화를 이루고 있습니다. 욕실에는 상쾌한 레인 샤워기와 욕실 용품이 제공됩니다.
디럭스 룸-발코니 :
편안한 38 평방 미터. 거실 공간, 간이 주방, 업무용 책상, 평면 TV, 에어컨, 냉장고, 금고 및 헤어 드라이어를 갖춘 객실입니다.
각 객실에는 큰 창문 옆에있는 소파와 함께 이상적인 편안함을위한 필수품이 포함되어 있습니다. 무료 Wi-Fi는 별도의 업무용 책상과 연결되어 있습니다. 욕실에는 상쾌한 레인 샤워기와 욕실 용품이 제공됩니다.
주니어 스위트 룸-발코니 :
넓은 48 평방 미터. 별도의 침실과 거실, 간이 주방, 작업 공간, 평면 TV, 에어컨, 냉장고, 금고 및 헤어 드라이어를 갖춘 객실입니다.
자연 채광이 들어오는 넓고 현대적인 스타일의 주니어 스위트 룸입니다. 소파, 무료 Wi-Fi, 일출 또는 일몰 전망이있는 넓은 거실 공간. 욕실에는 상쾌한 레인 샤워기와 욕실 용품이 제공됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- ** 아래 기능은 ASQ Stay 용입니다 **
- "Alternative Quarantine Package"
- Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go Day1st, Day5th, 8,11, and 15 nights certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests, 3x meal plans, health screening, and more.
- Package 1-night quarantine for 1st day of stay ( Day5 )
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 1-night quarantine for 5th day of stay ( Day5 )
- 1 time for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 5 Nights 6 Days quarantine (Day 1 - 5)
- 2 times for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal per day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 Nights package
- **Vaccinated (2 doses) 15 days or more prior to arrival to Thailand with vaccine certificate**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning after the negative test (1 time)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
- 11 Nights package
- **Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Free car transfer to post ASQ destination (up to 70 km. from the hotel)
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 11 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning service on Day 4 and Day 7 (2 times)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
4.8 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay.
- None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it!
The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful.
3.0 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice room for the price we paid.
- Attentive service.
- Free coffee downstairs.
Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together.
0.5 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me.
4.1 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice and good service
- A lot of food
- Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote
- Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness
Good service
Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative
There was good and enough food
3.8 Deluxe with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival
- It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand
I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick.
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
- Personal is kind and care about customers
Our quarantine was very good.
You have choice for food .
Bed very confortable and personal very kind
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht.
Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug.
4.2 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Clean comfortable room with big balcony
- Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test
- Wifi is very fast and stable
I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine
The room are clean , large and comfortable
Everything is perfect 👍🏻
Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻
2.7 Deluxe with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city
Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht
3.8 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room
4.3 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good.
4.5 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient pick up at airport
- Check in smooth and straight forward
- Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children
- Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies
- Varied food with kids menu
- 7\11 shopping good and quick
- Covid tests ok
- Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults
- Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates
- Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results
As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines
My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test
4.3 Deluxe with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte.
- Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben.
Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen
3.9 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 개인은 매우 도움이되고 친절했으며이 끔찍한 격리 시간에 할 수있는 모든 것을했습니다. 그들은 훌륭하게 작동합니다. 그리고 나는 그들에게 유감스럽게 생각합니다. 그들 중 일부는 몇 달 동안 집 안에 있어야 하고 쉬는 날도 없이 일을 해야 합니다.
- 음식에 대한 선택이 많지 않습니다. 아침 식사는 선택하기 좋은 것이 아니며 어린이 메뉴는 매주 그리고 매일 동일합니다. 천 세탁은 너무 비싸서 어떻게 든 단독으로 세탁하는 것이 좋습니다. 세탁물을 걸 수 있는 곳이 없습니다. 끔찍한 .. 코와 반 얼굴이 하루 종일 아프게 3에서 2 covid 테스트.
- 그들은 청소할 수 없습니다. 확인. 하지만 먼지가 많았다. 그리고 나는 먼지 알레르기가 있습니다. 그래서 어떻게든 스스로 먼저 블레닝을 해야 했다.
나는 다른 검역 호텔에 대한 다른 견해가 없습니다. 그래서 그것이 좋거나 나쁘다고 쓰기가 어렵습니다. 검역 라인은 비싸고 방에만 있고 어쨌든 끔찍합니다. 특히 아이와 함께. 감옥 같다. 이제 죄수들의 기분이 어떤지 알겠다. 그것이 더 길다면, maby는 뒷자리에 나가는 것이 논쟁의 여지가 없을 것입니다.
4.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
창문이 열리고 공기질이 좋습니다. 도시에서 약간 떨어진 꽤 지역입니다.
우리는 예산을 선택했고 이것이 우리가 찾을 수 있는 가장 좋은 가격이었습니다. 우리는 3 명의 어린 아이들과 함께 여기에 머물렀고 꽤 넓습니다. 우리는 간이 주방/거실이 있는 2개의 객실을 예약했습니다. 침실 문이 닫힐 수 있어 아이들에게 도움이 됩니다.
침실 2개 중 하나에 TV가 있고 거실 공간에 TV가 있습니다.
나는 도착 시 추가 비용 없이 발코니가 있는 방을 얻는 것에 감사할 것이지만 그것은 선택 사항이 아니었습니다.
전반적으로 좋은 경험.
특히 어린 아이들의 경우 검역이 쉽지 않습니다. 정부 관계자가 이틀에 한 시간씩이라도 가족들이 여가 시간을 보낼 수 있도록 호텔에서 사람들이 외출할 수 있도록 했으면 합니다.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 음식은 훌륭합니다
- 서비스는 신속하고 이해합니다.
- 방은 깨끗하고 새 수건은 반쯤 통과했습니다.
- 방은 2 인용으로 충분합니다.
- 하루에 두 번 임시 검사
- 멋진 열린 창문
- 편안한 킹 침대
- 미혼 부부는 질문없이 함께 머물 수 있습니다.
- 공항 픽업 및 7/11 주문이 부드럽고 쉽습니다. 전반적으로 매우 잘 조직 됨
- Wi-Fi는 고르지 않을 수 있지만 모두 충분합니다.
- 대형 TV에서 Netflix를 볼 수 없습니다.
방콕 근처에서 편안하고 조용하고 깨끗한 asq가 필요한 경우 유휴 상태를 권장합니다. 모든 것이 잘 조직되어 있으며 여기에서 실행됩니다. 직원은 매우 도움이되고 친절하며 객실 자체는 가격에 비해 충분히 넓습니다. 음식은 매우 관대하며 7/11부터 추가 음료 등을 주문할 수 있습니다.
5.0 Deluxe with Balcony
내 친구와 나는 방금 The Idle Residence asq에서 2 주간의 검역을 마쳤고 정말 좋은 경험을했습니다. 태국에 도착하기 전에 우리는 긴장하고 14 일 동안 방에 갇혀있는 것이 무서웠지만 우리가이 호텔을 선택하게되어 기쁩니다.
우리가 앉을 작은 테이블과 의자를 놓을 수있는 넓은 발코니가있는 크고 현대적인 디럭스 룸에 머물렀고 멋진 수영장 전망을 보았습니다. 아침에도 일광욕을 할 수 있습니다. 침대는 방대하고 소파와 큰 TV가 있고 방에는 제어 가능한 에어컨이 있습니다. 그들은 Netflix 계정을 제공했으며 Wi-Fi는 항상 훌륭하게 작동했습니다.
직원들은 매우 친절하고 매우 세심하여 우리에게 필요한 모든 것을 즉시 제공하고 7-11 주문을 배달했습니다.
음식은 훌륭했고 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사를 위해 매일 다른 메뉴를 선택했습니다.
다양한 태국 식 및 서양식 옵션으로 룸 서비스를 사용할 수 있습니다.
우리는 음료를 차갑게 보관할 수있는 큰 냉장고, 식사를 재가열 할 수있는 전자 레인지, 도착시 무료 차와 커피가 담긴 주전자가 있습니다.
그들은 우리를 공항 앞에서 태우고 우리가 원활하게 체크인하는 동안 우리 방에 가방을 넣었습니다. 또한 숙박 후 70km 이내의 무료 교통편이 포함되어 있습니다.
전체 경험은 매우 즐거웠으며 훌륭하고 원활한 asq 숙박을 위해 충분히 권장하지 못했습니다.
:)
3.6 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- 패키지에 포함 된 ASQ 음식은 다른 호텔에서 음성으로 테스트 한 후 허용하는 시간 내내 밖에서 걸을 수 없으며, 테이크 아웃에서 값 비싼 음식을 주문하여 요금을 올리라는 호텔 직원의 압력 메뉴.
호텔, 방, 직원은 매우 좋았습니다. 방은 편안했습니다. 우리는 발코니가있는 주니어 스위트 룸 (별도의 좌석 공간과 간이 주방이있는 침실 1 개를 80,000 바트 (매우 비쌈)으로 예약했지만 마지막 순간에 호텔에서 이메일을 보내서 발코니가 없다고 말했습니다. 75,000 바트에 발코니가없는 주니어 스위트 룸에 우리를 넣어 주겠다고 말했습니다. 호텔은 검역 후 에어 비앤비까지 셔틀 하차를 포함하고 우리를 하차하기 전에 식료품 점을 도와주었습니다. 검역 패키지에 포함 된 음식에는 소금이 없었습니다. 다른 향신료는 있지만 소금은 없었습니다. 소금을 원하면 테이크 아웃 메뉴에서 음식을 주문해야한다고 들었는데 ASQ 패키지는 이미 엄청나게 비싸서 그렇게 할 여력이 없었습니다. 밖으로 걸어 나가고 15 일 내내 실내에 갇혀 있어야했습니다. 첫날 오후 6시 이후에 비행기가 도착했기 때문에 우리는 자동으로 추가로 밤을 검역해야했습니다.이 경험을 절대 다시하지 않을 것입니다. clo 햇볕을 느끼지 않고 2 주 동안 감옥에 갇히려면 미화 3,000 달러를 지불해야합니다. 나는 관광객이 값 비싼 검역이 사람들에게 강요되지 않는 곳에서 돈을 쓰는 것이 좋습니다.
4.5 Superior
직원들은 매우 도움이되었습니다. 나는 어댑터를 가져 오는 것을 잊었고 그들은 내가 머무는 동안 똑같은 것을 나에게 넘겼다. 방은 깨끗했습니다. 무엇보다도 나는 만족했다.