कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 125 बेडरूम साथी अस्पताल Samitivej Hospital

कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

होटल वापसी नीति All bookings are non refundable.

कमरा अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior 28 m²

हलाल भोजन विकल्प

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल

इंटरनेट - वाईफाई

Netflix

अविवाहित जोड़े

बाहरी सुविधाएं

छोटी जमा

धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध

शाकाहारी भोजन

अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe with Balcony 38 m²

परिवार सूट

फिटनेस की अनुमति है

हलाल भोजन विकल्प

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल

इंटरनेट - वाईफाई

रसोईघर

बैठक कक्ष

माइक्रोवेव

Netflix

अविवाहित जोड़े

बाहरी सुविधाएं

छोटी जमा

धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध

शाकाहारी भोजन

अधिकतम 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior suite with Balcony 48 m²

कनेक्टिंग कक्ष

परिवार सूट

फिटनेस की अनुमति है

हलाल भोजन विकल्प

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल

इंटरनेट - वाईफाई

रसोईघर

बैठक कक्ष

माइक्रोवेव

Netflix

अविवाहित जोड़े

बाहरी सुविधाएं

छोटी जमा

धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध

शाकाहारी भोजन

कार्य स्थान

The Idle Residence has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, the property also features a garden, as well as a terrace. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service, and free WiFi. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is 19.3 miles from the accommodation, while Nonthaburi is 27.3 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 18 miles from The Idle Residence. Room Description - Superior room : A 28 sq.m. room offering a comfortable King bed, work desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. This Superior room with free Wi-Fi is an ideal blend of comfort and style with sunrise or sunset views. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided. Deluxe Room with Balcony : A comfortable 38 sq.m. room with living space, kitchenette, working desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. Each room includes essentials for ideal comfort with a sofa by a large window. Free Wi-Fi will keep you connected with a separate work desk. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided. Junior Suite Room with Balcony : A spacious 48 sq.m. room with separate bedroom and living room, kitchenette, working area, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer. A spacious modern style Junior Suite with natural daylight. Plenty of living area with a sofa, free Wi-Fi, and sunrise or sunset views. The bathrooms include a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided.

सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ "Alternative Quarantine Package"

Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go (1 Night) and 5 nights package certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized, airport transfer, COVID tests, specials meal plans, health screening, and more.

Test&GO Package

Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)

1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules

Special designed set menu for 2 meals

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

5 Nights package

**Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**

All-Inclusive of:

Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)

1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules

Special designed set menu for 3 meals/day

Premium Wifi

Free Netflix account during your stay

24-hour Personal Idle service assistant

अंक 3.9 /5 बहुत अच्छा पर आधारित 29 समीक्षा रेटिंग 6 उत्कृष्ट 18 बहुत अच्छा 3 औसत 0 गरीब 2 भयानक The Idle Residence के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे। समीक्षा छोड़ें The Idle Residence सभी समीक्षाएं देखें अगर आपके मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे। 🇦🇺 Isaac issa पर पहुंचे 22/04/2022 4.3 Superior सकारात्मक Fantastic service. Staff go above and beyond to help with your needs. Fair prices and good security. Highly recommend this hotel especially for family. नकारा मक Nothing to say. Enjoyed our stay. Was a very pleasant experience. Staff are super nice and excellent service. Arrived for AQ 5 nights and passed the time nicely. Would stay again anytime going through Bangkok. Thanks to the Idle residents team. 🇪🇸 Cristina Rodriguez Garcia पर पहुंचे 02/02/2022 1.3 Superior सकारात्मक Nothing!! नकारा मक The room was not cleaned and I shared photos with them. I was NOT GIVEN FOOD! I asked them and they said I had no breakfast and no lunch, so I complained and they gave me a box with rice and chili. Then I had to wait to do the PCR because there was no one there, and I had to call several times the following day to have the result (nobody could speak english). THIS WAS THE WORSE EXPERIENCE IN MY LIFE, JUST BUSINESS FOR THE HOTEL! I PAID MORE THAN 250 EUROS FOR 2 NIGHTS, AND IT WAS SIMPLY RUBBISH! NEVER MORE AGAIN, AND AUTHORITIES WILL KNOW ABOUT THIS... The room was not cleaned and I shared photos with them. I was NOT GIVEN FOOD! I asked them and they said I had no breakfast and no lunch, so I complained and they gave me a box with rice and chili. Then I had to wait to do the PCR because there was no one there, and I had to call several times the following day to have the result (nobody could speak english). THIS WAS THE WORSE EXPERIENCE IN MY LIFE, JUST BUSINESS FOR THE HOTEL! I PAID MORE THAN 250 EUROS FOR 2 NIGHTS, AND IT WAS SIMPLY RUBBISH! NEVER MORE AGAIN, AND AUTHORITIES WILL KNOW ABOUT THIS... 🇮🇪 Raymond Bolger पर पहुंचे 19/01/2022 4.8 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay. नकारा मक None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it! The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful. 🇩🇰 Finn Ove Joergensen पर पहुंचे 16/01/2022 3.0 Superior सकारात्मक Rom good नकारा मक No so must ekserciting More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room. 🇧🇩 Salim Pathan पर पहुंचे 09/01/2022 4.7 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Nice room for the price we paid.

Attentive service.

Free coffee downstairs. नकारा मक Nothing comes to mind. Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together. 🇬🇧 Kimberley Dennis पर पहुंचे 31/12/2021 0.5 Superior सकारात्मक Very good communication. नकारा मक Silly policy. Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me. 🇩🇪 Celine müller पर पहुंचे 12/12/2021 4.1 Superior सकारात्मक Nice and good service

A lot of food नकारा मक Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote

Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness Good service Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative There was good and enough food 🇮🇪 Seán Walsh पर पहुंचे 05/12/2021 3.8 Deluxe with Balcony सकारात्मक Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival नकारा मक It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick. 🇫🇷 Labatut पर पहुंचे 13/11/2021 4.0 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Personal is kind and care about customers Our quarantine was very good. You have choice for food . Bed very confortable and personal very kind 🇨🇭 Rolf Ernst Müller पर पहुंचे 22/10/2021 4.0 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक alles war gut नकारा मक keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht. Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug. 🇹🇭 Apisara Chokthitiwat पर पहुंचे 29/10/2021 4.2 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Very friendly and helpful staff

Clean comfortable room with big balcony

Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test

Wifi is very fast and stable I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine The room are clean , large and comfortable Everything is perfect 👍🏻 Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻 🇦🇺 Adam Hewson पर पहुंचे 03/11/2021 2.7 Deluxe with Balcony सकारात्मक None नकारा मक Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht 🇹🇭 RICKY n KEAMANIT CHAMBERS n KAEWSAARD पर पहुंचे 28/09/2021 3.8 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक 5 नकारा मक None Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room 🇸🇪 Ulf Norberg पर पहुंचे 11/09/2021 4.3 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Staff very helpful नकारा मक Poor hotwater Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good. 🇬🇧 Andrew Cooper पर पहुंचे 24/08/2021 4.5 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक Efficient pick up at airport

Check in smooth and straight forward

Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children

Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies

Varied food with kids menu

7\11 shopping good and quick

Covid tests ok

Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults

Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates नकारा मक Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test 🇩🇪 Markus Klotz पर पहुंचे 13/08/2021 4.3 Deluxe with Balcony सकारात्मक Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte. नकारा मक Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben. Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen 🇦🇹 Julia Zimny पर पहुंचे 04/07/2021 3.9 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक The personal was verry helpful and kind,did everything what they could do in this horrible quarantaine time wich they can do.they work great. And i feel sorry for them, some of them have to stay months inside and work trough,no day off. नकारा मक Not a lot choice for food. Breakfast is nothing good to choose, kids menu is every week and every day the same. Cloth washing is soooo expensive, that better wash your cloth alone somehow,there is nothing where you can hang the washing. 2 covid tests from 3 where horrible..the nose and half face hurting all day.

They are not allowed to clean. Ok. But its was dusty. And i habe dust allergy. So had to blean somehow first by myself. I dont have a other view of a nother quarantine hotel..so its hard to write it was good or bad. Quarantine line this, expensive,stay only in room, is horrible anyway.especually with kid. Its like prison.i know now how prisoners feel, its hard to go out in the world after. If it would be longer , maby would be unconftebal to go out aftee. 🇧🇪 Thomas Thienpont पर पहुंचे 09/07/2021 4.3 Superior सकारात्मक Excellent service from staff नकारा मक A few small maintenance outstaning in the unit The windows can open and the air quality is good. Its a quite area a bit outside the city. We chose budget and this was the best price we could find. We stayed here with our 3 small children and its quite spacious. We booked 2 rooms with a kitchenette / living room. Bedroom doors can close which helps with the kids. There is a tv in one of the 2 bedrooms and a tv in the living area. I would have appreciated to get a room with balcony without an extra charge upon arrival but that was not an option. Overall good experience. Quarantine is not easy especially with small kids. I wish goverment officials would allow the hotel to let people go outside even if its an hour every second day to give each family recreational time. 🇿🇦 Erin S पर पहुंचे 11/06/2021 4.7 Junior suite with Balcony सकारात्मक food is excellent

service is prompt and understanding

rooms are clean and new towels half way through

room is spacious enough for two people

Temp checks twice a day

nice open windows

comfy king bed

unmarried couple can stay together no questions asked

airport pickup and 7/11 order smooth and easy. Very well organised over all नकारा मक wifi can be patchy but over all sufficient

can’t watch Netflix on the big tv I would recommend the idle if you need a comfy, quiet and clean asq near Bangkok. Everything is very well organised and run here. The staff are super helpful and friendly and the room itself is spacious enough for the price. The food is very generous and you can order extra drinks etc from 7/11. 🇬🇧 Leonie Mann पर पहुंचे 26/05/2021 5.0 Deluxe with Balcony My friend and I just finished our 2 week quarantine stay at The Idle Residence asq and had a really good experience. Before arriving in Thailand we were nervous and quite dreading being stuck in a room for 14 days but we are so glad we chose this hotel. Stayed in a deluxe room which is big and modern with a spacious balcony where we could put the small table and chairs to sit on and we had a nice pool view. We could also sunbathe in the morning. The bed is massive and there is a sofa and big tv and the room had controlable aircon. They provided us with a Netflix account and the wifi worked great the whole time. The staff were so friendly and extremely attentive, they provided us with anything we needed immediately and also delivered 7-11 orders. The food was great, a different menu choice every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There was also room service available with different Thai and western options. We had a big refrigerator to keep our drinks cold, a microwave to reheat our meals and a kettle with complimentary tea and coffee on arrival. They picked us up front the airport and put our bags in our room for us while we checked in smoothly. They also include a free transfer after your stay to anywhere within 70km. The whole experience was very pleasant and couldn’t recommend it enough for a great and smooth asq stay. :)

