कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 125 बेडरूम
साथी अस्पताल Samitivej Hospital
कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
कमरा
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 28m²
विशेषताएँ
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- Netflix
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- छोटी जमा
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe with Balcony 38m²
विशेषताएँ
- बालकनी
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- रसोईघर
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- Netflix
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- छोटी जमा
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior suite with Balcony 48m²
विशेषताएँ
- बालकनी
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- रसोईघर
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- Netflix
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- छोटी जमा
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
The Idle Residence has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, the property also features a garden, as well as a terrace. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service, and free WiFi.
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is 19.3 miles from the accommodation, while Nonthaburi is 27.3 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 18 miles from The Idle Residence.
Superior room :
A 28 sq.m. room offering a comfortable King bed, work desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer.
This Superior room with free Wi-Fi is an ideal blend of comfort and style with sunrise or sunset views. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided.
Deluxe Room with Balcony :
A comfortable 38 sq.m. room with living space, kitchenette, working desk, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer.
Each room includes essentials for ideal comfort with a sofa by a large window. Free Wi-Fi will keep you connected with a separate work desk. The bathroom includes a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided.
Junior Suite Room with Balcony :
A spacious 48 sq.m. room with separate bedroom and living room, kitchenette, working area, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, safety box, and hairdryer.
A spacious modern style Junior Suite with natural daylight. Plenty of living area with a sofa, free Wi-Fi, and sunrise or sunset views. The bathrooms include a refreshing rain shower and bathroom amenities are provided.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- "Alternative Quarantine Package"
- Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go (1 Night) and 5 nights package certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized, airport transfer, COVID tests, specials meal plans, health screening, and more.
- Test&GO Package
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 2 meals
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 5 Nights package
- **Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
अंक
3.9/5
बहुत अच्छा
पर आधारित 29 समीक्षा
अगर आप The Idle Residence
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
4.3 Superior
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Fantastic service. Staff go above and beyond to help with your needs. Fair prices and good security. Highly recommend this hotel especially for family.
- Nothing to say. Enjoyed our stay.
Was a very pleasant experience. Staff are super nice and excellent service. Arrived for AQ 5 nights and passed the time nicely. Would stay again anytime going through Bangkok. Thanks to the Idle residents team.
1.3 Superior
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- The room was not cleaned and I shared photos with them. I was NOT GIVEN FOOD! I asked them and they said I had no breakfast and no lunch, so I complained and they gave me a box with rice and chili. Then I had to wait to do the PCR because there was no one there, and I had to call several times the following day to have the result (nobody could speak english). THIS WAS THE WORSE EXPERIENCE IN MY LIFE, JUST BUSINESS FOR THE HOTEL! I PAID MORE THAN 250 EUROS FOR 2 NIGHTS, AND IT WAS SIMPLY RUBBISH! NEVER MORE AGAIN, AND AUTHORITIES WILL KNOW ABOUT THIS...
The room was not cleaned and I shared photos with them. I was NOT GIVEN FOOD! I asked them and they said I had no breakfast and no lunch, so I complained and they gave me a box with rice and chili. Then I had to wait to do the PCR because there was no one there, and I had to call several times the following day to have the result (nobody could speak english). THIS WAS THE WORSE EXPERIENCE IN MY LIFE, JUST BUSINESS FOR THE HOTEL! I PAID MORE THAN 250 EUROS FOR 2 NIGHTS, AND IT WAS SIMPLY RUBBISH! NEVER MORE AGAIN, AND AUTHORITIES WILL KNOW ABOUT THIS...
4.8 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay.
- None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it!
The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful.
3.0 Superior
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Nice room for the price we paid.
- Attentive service.
- Free coffee downstairs.
Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together.
0.5 Superior
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me.
4.1 Superior
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Nice and good service
- A lot of food
- Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote
- Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness
Good service
Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative
There was good and enough food
3.8 Deluxe with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival
- It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand
I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick.
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
- Personal is kind and care about customers
Our quarantine was very good.
You have choice for food .
Bed very confortable and personal very kind
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht.
Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug.
4.2 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Clean comfortable room with big balcony
- Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test
- Wifi is very fast and stable
I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine
The room are clean , large and comfortable
Everything is perfect 👍🏻
Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻
2.7 Deluxe with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city
Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht
3.8 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room
4.3 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good.
4.5 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Efficient pick up at airport
- Check in smooth and straight forward
- Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children
- Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies
- Varied food with kids menu
- 7\11 shopping good and quick
- Covid tests ok
- Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults
- Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates
- Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results
As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines
My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test
4.3 Deluxe with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte.
- Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben.
Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen
3.9 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- The personal was verry helpful and kind,did everything what they could do in this horrible quarantaine time wich they can do.they work great. And i feel sorry for them, some of them have to stay months inside and work trough,no day off.
- Not a lot choice for food. Breakfast is nothing good to choose, kids menu is every week and every day the same. Cloth washing is soooo expensive, that better wash your cloth alone somehow,there is nothing where you can hang the washing. 2 covid tests from 3 where horrible..the nose and half face hurting all day.
- They are not allowed to clean. Ok. But its was dusty. And i habe dust allergy. So had to blean somehow first by myself.
I dont have a other view of a nother quarantine hotel..so its hard to write it was good or bad. Quarantine line this, expensive,stay only in room, is horrible anyway.especually with kid. Its like prison.i know now how prisoners feel, its hard to go out in the world after. If it would be longer , maby would be unconftebal to go out aftee.
4.3 Superior
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Excellent service from staff
- A few small maintenance outstaning in the unit
The windows can open and the air quality is good. Its a quite area a bit outside the city.
We chose budget and this was the best price we could find. We stayed here with our 3 small children and its quite spacious. We booked 2 rooms with a kitchenette / living room. Bedroom doors can close which helps with the kids.
There is a tv in one of the 2 bedrooms and a tv in the living area.
I would have appreciated to get a room with balcony without an extra charge upon arrival but that was not an option.
Overall good experience.
Quarantine is not easy especially with small kids. I wish goverment officials would allow the hotel to let people go outside even if its an hour every second day to give each family recreational time.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- food is excellent
- service is prompt and understanding
- rooms are clean and new towels half way through
- room is spacious enough for two people
- Temp checks twice a day
- nice open windows
- comfy king bed
- unmarried couple can stay together no questions asked
- airport pickup and 7/11 order smooth and easy. Very well organised over all
- wifi can be patchy but over all sufficient
- can’t watch Netflix on the big tv
I would recommend the idle if you need a comfy, quiet and clean asq near Bangkok. Everything is very well organised and run here. The staff are super helpful and friendly and the room itself is spacious enough for the price. The food is very generous and you can order extra drinks etc from 7/11.
5.0 Deluxe with Balcony
My friend and I just finished our 2 week quarantine stay at The Idle Residence asq and had a really good experience. Before arriving in Thailand we were nervous and quite dreading being stuck in a room for 14 days but we are so glad we chose this hotel.
Stayed in a deluxe room which is big and modern with a spacious balcony where we could put the small table and chairs to sit on and we had a nice pool view. We could also sunbathe in the morning. The bed is massive and there is a sofa and big tv and the room had controlable aircon. They provided us with a Netflix account and the wifi worked great the whole time.
The staff were so friendly and extremely attentive, they provided us with anything we needed immediately and also delivered 7-11 orders.
The food was great, a different menu choice every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There was also room service available with different Thai and western options.
We had a big refrigerator to keep our drinks cold, a microwave to reheat our meals and a kettle with complimentary tea and coffee on arrival.
They picked us up front the airport and put our bags in our room for us while we checked in smoothly. They also include a free transfer after your stay to anywhere within 70km.
The whole experience was very pleasant and couldn’t recommend it enough for a great and smooth asq stay.
:)