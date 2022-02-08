SAMUI TEST & GO

The Samui Beach Resort - AQ / ASQ

Samui
7.8
rating with
97 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 0
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 1
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 2
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 3
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 4
The Samui Beach Resort - Image 5
+27 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Samui Beach Resort, located in Chaweng, Samui, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Samui Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide clothes rack, linens, mirror, television in bathroom, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. The Samui Beach Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

Address / Map

17/123 Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

