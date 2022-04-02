SAMUI TEST & GO

The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Samui
8
rating with
590 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 0
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 1
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 2
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 3
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 4
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The resort is set among gardens and coconut plantations and provides 130 spacious and airy traditional Southern Thai style bungalows. The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel (SHA Plus+) is situated on Chaweng Noi Beach, just one kilometer away from the center of lively and commercial Chaweng Beach. It is also just 15 kilometers from the Samui Airport. On the beach, guests can relax on free chairs and umbrellas and eat snacks like spring rolls and barbecue corn. The Rim’Lay restaurant serves Thai and Western cuisine prepared by a highly skilled chef and is the weekly host of theme parties held after sunset such as Thai Night, Romantic Night, and Cowboy Night. The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel (SHA Plus+) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

124-124/1-2 Moo 3 T. Bophut Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa
7.4
rating with
1090 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lamai Samui Hotel and Resort
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Aura Samui Best Beach Hotel
8
rating with
12 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU