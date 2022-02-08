BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
129
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+27 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is located in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide cleaning products, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Zayn Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

593, 595, Srinagarinda Road, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

