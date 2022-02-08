BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
129 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+27 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is located in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide cleaning products, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Zayn Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Zayn Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

593, 595, Srinagarinda Road, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
note avec
187 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU