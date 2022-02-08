BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gate43 airport hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
316
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 0
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 1
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 2
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 3
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 4
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 13 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Gate43 airport hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Gate43 airport hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Lake View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • สระว่ายน้ำ

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Gate43 airport hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Gate43 airport hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

439-439/1 M.15 King kaew road soi 43, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
211 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
187 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU