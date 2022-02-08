BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
129 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Zayn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+27 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is located in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide cleaning products, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Zayn Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Zayn Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Zayn Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

593, 595, Srinagarinda Road, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
211 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
187 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU