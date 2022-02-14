BANGKOK TEST & GO

Beat Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
คะแนนจาก
1250
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Beat Hotel Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Beat Hotel Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Beat Hotel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Beat Hotel Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Beat Hotel Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Beat Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Beat Hotel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

5/4-5/5 Soi Preedeepanomyong 1 Sukhumvit 71 Prakanong,Wattana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU