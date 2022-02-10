BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
3583
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 0
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 2
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 3
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 4
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Shanghai Mansion Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Shanghai Mansion Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 39
฿16,316 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,333 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite 49
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

Winner of 2019 Global Luxury World’s Best City Design Hotel, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok is Bangkok Chinatown’s top boutique property. Located on Yaowarat, the heart of the city’s must-visit street food stalls, cultural markets and buzzing dining scene, the landmark property features stylish Art Deco-inspired rooms framing a tranquil atrium and water garden.

Enjoy world-class wine and cocktail menus at the hotel’s hip restaurant, wine and jazz bar and indulge in award-winning treatments at Spa Burasari. Located in Bangkok’s iconic Chinatown, steps from Wat Mangkon MRT station and Chao Phraya River taxi, the property has easy access to all city neighborhoods. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok has passed the quality test for hygiene and safety from Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (Department of Health) assuring all guests and customers with Standard Hygiene Procedure for COVID-19.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Free unlimited Wi-Fi
  • TV and DVD player
  • Complimentary mini-bar, replenished once daily
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Freestanding bathtub and separate shower
  • Spa by Burasari Toiletries, Bathrobe, Slippers, Hair dryer
  • In-Room Safety Box
  • Umbrella
  • Laundry Services
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

479-481 Yaowaraj Road, Samphantawong, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

