The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
คะแนนจาก
2615
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is located in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Wat Latkrabang, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant give to this hotel a special charm. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is home to 65 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

88 Ladkrabang Soi 7 , Ladkrabang Road,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

