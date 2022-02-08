BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
Bewertung mit
2615 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is located in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Wat Latkrabang, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant give to this hotel a special charm. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is home to 65 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

88 Ladkrabang Soi 7 , Ladkrabang Road,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

