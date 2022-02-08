BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6

2615レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+21 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is located in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Wat Latkrabang, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant give to this hotel a special charm. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is home to 65 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

88 Ladkrabang Soi 7 , Ladkrabang Road,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU