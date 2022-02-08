The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)

Bangkok
7.6
rating with
2615 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is located in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Wat Latkrabang, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant give to this hotel a special charm. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is home to 65 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Phoenix Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

88 Ladkrabang Soi 7 , Ladkrabang Road,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

