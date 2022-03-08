PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
คะแนนจาก
1875
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This budget hotel is across the street from the family-friendly Jomtien Beach and only a short song thaew ride into Pattaya Town. The Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is located directly opposite the beautiful Jomtien Beach, a great alternative for travelers who are weary of the beach and bar crowds of Pattaya and are in search of a more peaceful beach holiday. The hotel offers a reasonably priced beachfront accommodation suitable for families with children as there are many beach activities to keep travelers of all ages occupied. A short 15-minute ride on a public minibus from the hotel will take you to the heart of Pattaya for a day of shopping or an eye-opening experience of the city’s infamous nightlife. Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

347/5 Nonprue, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

