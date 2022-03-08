PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
waardering met
1875 reviews
March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This budget hotel is across the street from the family-friendly Jomtien Beach and only a short song thaew ride into Pattaya Town. The Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is located directly opposite the beautiful Jomtien Beach, a great alternative for travelers who are weary of the beach and bar crowds of Pattaya and are in search of a more peaceful beach holiday. The hotel offers a reasonably priced beachfront accommodation suitable for families with children as there are many beach activities to keep travelers of all ages occupied. A short 15-minute ride on a public minibus from the hotel will take you to the heart of Pattaya for a day of shopping or an eye-opening experience of the city’s infamous nightlife. Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

347/5 Nonprue, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

