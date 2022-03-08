PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1

1875レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 0
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 1
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 2
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 3
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 4
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort - Image 5
+32 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This budget hotel is across the street from the family-friendly Jomtien Beach and only a short song thaew ride into Pattaya Town. The Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is located directly opposite the beautiful Jomtien Beach, a great alternative for travelers who are weary of the beach and bar crowds of Pattaya and are in search of a more peaceful beach holiday. The hotel offers a reasonably priced beachfront accommodation suitable for families with children as there are many beach activities to keep travelers of all ages occupied. A short 15-minute ride on a public minibus from the hotel will take you to the heart of Pattaya for a day of shopping or an eye-opening experience of the city’s infamous nightlife. Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sea Breeze Jomtien Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sea Breeze Jomtien Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

347/5 Nonprue, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

パートナーホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU