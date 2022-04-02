BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
Ideal for fun and relaxation, S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Only 25.0 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Asia Herb Association - Sawatdee shop, Embassy of Norway, Milan Suit. S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel is home to 80 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, slippers, sofa, towels. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

9/10-14, Soi Sukhumvit 33, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

