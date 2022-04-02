BANGKOK TEST & GO

S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
3560条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Only 25.0 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Asia Herb Association - Sawatdee shop, Embassy of Norway, Milan Suit. S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel is home to 80 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, slippers, sofa, towels. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 S33 Compact Sukhumvit Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

9/10-14, Soi Sukhumvit 33, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

合作伙伴酒店

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU