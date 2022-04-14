PHUKET HOTELS

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Hotel

Phuket
9.2

1 समीक्षाओं के साथ रेटिंग
संशोधित किया गया September 2, 2022
10 समीक्षाएं

कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

होटल वापसी नीति

The booking is non-refundable but we’ll keep as credit within 1 year.

कमरा

Mountain View 40
฿1,500 - Nightly Rate
विशेषताएँ

  • 7-ग्यारह खरीद
  • बालकनी
  • बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
  • फिटनेस की अनुमति है
  • एच डी ऍम आई केबल
  • हलाल भोजन विकल्प
  • अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
  • इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
  • माइक्रोवेव
  • बाहरी सुविधाएं
  • धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
  • स्विमिंग पूल
  • शाकाहारी भोजन
  • कार्य स्थान

Located in Rawai Beach, 2.3 mi from Phuket Seashell Museum, Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. With free WiFi, this 5-star hotel has a garden and a terrace. The accommodations offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer and a desk. At the hotel each room is fitted with a wardrobe and a private bathroom.

Windmill Viewpoint is 4.3 mi from the accommodations, while Promthep Cape is 5 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa.

अंक
4.3/5
बहुत अच्छा
पर आधारित 10 समीक्षा
रेटिंग
उत्कृष्ट
8
बहुत अच्छा
0
औसत
1
गरीब
1
भयानक
0
अगर आप Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
🇬🇧Rita Fiuza

पर समीक्षित 14/04/2022
पर पहुंचे 07/04/2022
4.7 Mountain View
सकारात्मक
  • Very helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Great service
  • Lovely swimming pool
नकारा मक
  • Hotel was quite empty so restaurant not open, but could order room service

This is a lovely hotel, walking distance to shops and restaurants. The staff were very accommodating and helpful. We had a lovely stay

🇵🇭Frances Avegail Laid

पर समीक्षित 20/03/2022
पर पहुंचे 12/03/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View
सकारात्मक
  • The people were soooo kind! I wanna go back to Blue beach someday, will recommend them to my family and friends

Thank you very much! I hope to see you guys again, someday. I appreciate how you guys took care of evr

🇩🇪Karla K

पर समीक्षित 06/02/2022
पर पहुंचे 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
सकारात्मक
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
नकारा मक
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

पर समीक्षित 06/02/2022
पर पहुंचे 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
सकारात्मक
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
नकारा मक
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

पर समीक्षित 06/02/2022
पर पहुंचे 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
सकारात्मक
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

पर समीक्षित 04/02/2022
पर पहुंचे 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
सकारात्मक
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
नकारा मक
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

पर समीक्षित 02/11/2021
पर पहुंचे 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

पर समीक्षित 17/09/2021
पर पहुंचे 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
सकारात्मक
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
नकारा मक
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

पर समीक्षित 17/09/2021
पर पहुंचे 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
सकारात्मक
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
नकारा मक
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

पर समीक्षित 13/09/2021
पर पहुंचे 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
सकारात्मक
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
नकारा मक
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

पता / नक्शा

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

 
