Designed for both business and leisure travel, Surf & Sand Resort is ideally situated in Khao Takiab Beach Front, one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Surf & Sand Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's dart board, hiking trails, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Surf & Sand Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.
121/20 Hua Hin 87 Alley, Soi 14, Takiab Road, Nongkhae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110