HUA HIN TEST & GO

Surf & Sand Resort - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.8

29 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 17, 2022
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 0
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 1
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 2
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 3
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 4
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 5
+33 사진
빠른 응답
환불 정책

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

호텔 환불 정책

If the Thai Government Policy changes we will refund your payment less one night charge.

객실

다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 40
฿9,000 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
서표

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 요가 매트

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Surf & Sand Resort is ideally situated in Khao Takiab Beach Front, one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Surf & Sand Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's dart board, hiking trails, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Surf & Sand Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Surf & Sand Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Surf & Sand Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

121/20 Hua Hin 87 Alley, Soi 14, Takiab Road, Nongkhae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

파트너 호텔

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Hua Hin White Villa
8
평가
232 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU