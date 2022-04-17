HUA HIN TEST & GO

Surf & Sand Resort - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.8
note avec
29 avis
Mis à jour le April 17, 2022
POLITIQUE DE REMBOURSEMENT

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

Politique de remboursement de l'hôtel

If the Thai Government Policy changes we will refund your payment less one night charge.

Pièces

Tous les forfaits suivants incluent les tests requis et le transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 40
฿9,000 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Tapis de yoga

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Surf & Sand Resort is ideally situated in Khao Takiab Beach Front, one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Surf & Sand Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's dart board, hiking trails, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Surf & Sand Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

Si vous étiez un client de Surf & Sand Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

121/20 Hua Hin 87 Alley, Soi 14, Takiab Road, Nongkhae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

