Hua Hin
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

นโยบายการคืนเงินของโรงแรม

If the Thai Government Policy changes we will refund your payment less one night charge.

แพ็คเกจต่อไปนี้ทั้งหมดรวมถึงการทดสอบและการขนส่งที่จำเป็น

Deluxe Studio 40
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • เสื่อโยคะ

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Surf & Sand Resort is ideally situated in Khao Takiab Beach Front, one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Surf & Sand Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's dart board, hiking trails, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Surf & Sand Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

121/20 Hua Hin 87 Alley, Soi 14, Takiab Road, Nongkhae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

