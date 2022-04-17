HUA HIN TEST & GO

Surf & Sand Resort - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.8
waardering met
29 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 0
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 1
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 2
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 3
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 4
Surf & Sand Resort - Image 5
TERUGBETALINGSBELEID:

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Restitutiebeleid van het hotel

If the Thai Government Policy changes we will refund your payment less one night charge.

Kamers

Alle volgende pakketten zijn inclusief de vereiste tests en transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 40
฿9,000 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Yogamat

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Surf & Sand Resort is ideally situated in Khao Takiab Beach Front, one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Surf & Sand Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's dart board, hiking trails, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Surf & Sand Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

Adres / kaart

121/20 Hua Hin 87 Alley, Soi 14, Takiab Road, Nongkhae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

