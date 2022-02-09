HUA HIN TEST & GO

Riche Hua Hin Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
958 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Riche Hua Hin Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Riche Hua Hin Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refundable

Well-placed in the beaches, shopping, restaurants area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Riche Hua Hin Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Riche Hua Hin Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Riche Hua Hin Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

22/130 Petchakasem Road, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

