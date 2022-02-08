Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 13 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Gate43 airport hotel , und Gate43 airport hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Pool View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Schwimmbad SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Lake View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Schwimmbad

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Gate43 airport hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Gate43 airport hotel SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.

Hotel Offer Brochure