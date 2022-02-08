Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 13 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Gate43 airport hotel , und Gate43 airport hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22m²
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Schwimmbad
Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
