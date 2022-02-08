BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gate43 airport hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
316 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 0
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 1
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 2
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 3
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 4
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional Covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When making booking requests you will be in direct contact with Gate43 airport hotel, and Gate43 airport hotel will collect payment directly from you.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Schwimmbad
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Lake View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Schwimmbad

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
Adresse / Karte

439-439/1 M.15 King kaew road soi 43, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

