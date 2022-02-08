BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gate43 airport hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
316 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 0
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 1
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 2
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 3
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 4
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Gate43 airport hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Lake View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Piscine

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Gate43 airport hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

439-439/1 M.15 King kaew road soi 43, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

