Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 13 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Gate43 airport hotel de manière prioritaire, et Gate43 airport hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22m²
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Piscine
Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
But
Images du menu alimentaire
