Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
rating with
2352 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only 2.5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

10/18 Moo.2, Chiangmai-Lampang Rd., T.Chang Puak, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

