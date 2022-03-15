CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
note avec
2352 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 0
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 1
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 2
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 3
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 4
Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only 2.5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem ) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Cross Vibe Chiang Mai Decem (formerly X2 Vibe Chiang Mai Decem )
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

10/18 Moo.2, Chiangmai-Lampang Rd., T.Chang Puak, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU