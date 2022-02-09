CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
rating with
2594 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A boutique property, Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) treats guests to touches of the ancient Lanna tradition mixed with the conveniences of the modern world. Named after the tree under which the Buddha was enlightened, this boutique hotel aims to enlighten guests with a relaxing holiday in Chiang Mai. Because it is situated within Chiang Mai’s old city walls and near temples that date back over seven hundred years, this is a great place for sightseers to stay. There’s still plenty to do back at the hotel including swimming as well as traditional and aromatherapy massage. A well-equipped business center and high speed Internet access also helps the Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) rate high among executive travelers. Making a booking at Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

Address / Map

110 Ratchaphakhinai Road, Tambol Phra Singh, Amphur Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

