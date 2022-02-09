Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A boutique property, Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel treats guests to touches of the ancient Lanna tradition mixed with the conveniences of the modern world. Named after the tree under which the Buddha was enlightened, this boutique hotel aims to enlighten guests with a relaxing holiday in Chiang Mai. Because it is situated within Chiang Mai's old city walls and near temples that date back over seven hundred years, this is a great place for sightseers to stay. There's still plenty to do back at the hotel including swimming as well as traditional and aromatherapy massage. A well-equipped business center and high speed Internet access also helps the Bodhi Serene Chiang Mai Hotel rate high among executive travelers.