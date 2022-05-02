कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
Non-refundable Booking
Amend booking will be done with no penalty and free charge due to
-Thailand Pass issues for delayed approval or not approved (got rejected)
-Guest Flight cancelled or postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments
कमरा
Standard Room Non-Smoking 30m²
विशेषताएँ
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- छोटी जमा
- कार्य स्थान
Superior Room Non-Smoking 38m²
विशेषताएँ
Featuring comfortable accommodation for the modern day traveler, the True Siam Phayathai Hotel caters to long and short term visitors. Comprised of 65 guestrooms showcasing interiors with a touch of Thai design, all rooms are fitted with world class amenities, assuring guests an enjoyable reside. The all day dining on-site serves up mouthwatering Asian and European cuisine, while a more casual beer garden is an ideal setting for drinks and entertainment. True Siam is found in a small and quiet street adjacent to reputed hospitals such as Phayathai and Ramthibodi. Also a leisurely stroll away is the Phayathai BTS station, which is just two stops from Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Center Point, Pratunam Market, and MBK Shopping arcades. True Siam Phayathai Hotel offers a convenient location and commendable service in this exciting city.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- King bed or Twin beds
- Complimentary in room Wi-Fi
- Individually controlled air conditioning
- Flat Screen TV
- Cable TV
- In-room safe
- Non - smoking
- Refrigerator
- Coffee, Tea, 2 Bottles of water in room
- Mini bar
- In-suite bathroom with separate shower zone
- Bathroom Amenities
- Slippers
- Hairdryer
अंक
4.7/5
उत्कृष्ट
पर आधारित 8 समीक्षा
अगर आप True Siam Phayathai Hotel
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
4.8 Standard Room Non-Smoking
The receptionist can speak English well enough. Decent food. Room is quite clean. And the place is near a BTS station.
4.7 Standard Room Non-Smoking
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Step by step from recieving at the airport, going to hospital n getting test in just 10-15 min & then going to hotel with keys ready to be handed
Would recommend for very easy n safe for test & go scheme for traveling to Thailand. Its hassle free processed done.
3.8 Standard Room Non-Smoking
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Delay in getting PCR Result
I arrived at 10 pm, but didn't receive my PCR result until just before 4pm the next day. A bit long.
4.3 Standard Room Non-Smoking
नकारा मक
Service in the hotel very good. Room good. Very efficient, no complaints at all, all very smooth and exactly as advertised.
5.0 Standard Room Non-Smoking
Was a great service, we enjoyed our stay and travel. Hotel's representative met us at the airport helped us
5.0 Standard Room Non-Smoking
सकारात्मक
- Quick and On-Time Pickup
- Clean and Very Comfortable Room
- Professional Staff
I stayed at this True Siam Phayathai Hotel for one night on January as part of Thailand's Test&Go Program . Airport Pickup's van service to the Covid-19 Test site and to the Hotel was quick and convenient. The room was clean and food was delivered on time. The staff was very professional and friendly. I enjoyed my one day stay here.
5.0 Standard Room Non-Smoking
सकारात्मक
- quick and on time pickup
- clean and very comfortable room
- professional staff
I stayed at this True Siam Phayathai Hotel for one night on January as part of Thailand's Test&Go Program . Airport Pickup's van service to the Covid-19 Test site and then to the Hotel was quick and convient. The room was clean and the food was delivered on time. The staff was very professional and friendly. I enjoyed my one day stay here.
5.0 Standard Room Non-Smoking
सकारात्मक
- staff is really helpful
- clean room and everything work
- room have good size and cozy
stayed in the first weeks of January. Good service, clean room, air-con work, helpful staff, PCR came out on time (hrs).