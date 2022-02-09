PHUKET TEST & GO

The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6
оценка с
2597
Обновление February 9, 2022
Located on a popular Thai island, The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is ideal for people who want to get back to nature and relax in a soothing environment. The surrounding rainforests and natural elements are ideal for exploring, while the beach and the sea are pristine and untouched. A range of activities are available, including elephant trekking, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving. Day trips to waterfalls and natural pools can also be arranged by the resort. Guests can also choose to spend time at the Breeze Spa, where the attentive therapists will be waiting to pamper you. The uber luxurious The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is an excellent place to enjoy the sun and the sea on the island.

Адрес / Карта

88/8 Moo 4, Tambol Koh Chang King Amphur, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

