PHUKET TEST & GO

The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6
rating with
2597 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 0
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 1
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 2
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 3
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 4
The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Image 5
+51 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on a popular Thai island, The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is ideal for people who want to get back to nature and relax in a soothing environment. The surrounding rainforests and natural elements are ideal for exploring, while the beach and the sea are pristine and untouched. A range of activities are available, including elephant trekking, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving. Day trips to waterfalls and natural pools can also be arranged by the resort. Guests can also choose to spend time at the Breeze Spa, where the attentive therapists will be waiting to pamper you. The uber luxurious The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is an excellent place to enjoy the sun and the sea on the island.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

88/8 Moo 4, Tambol Koh Chang King Amphur, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU