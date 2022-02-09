The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located on a popular Thai island, The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is ideal for people who want to get back to nature and relax in a soothing environment. The surrounding rainforests and natural elements are ideal for exploring, while the beach and the sea are pristine and untouched. A range of activities are available, including elephant trekking, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving. Day trips to waterfalls and natural pools can also be arranged by the resort. Guests can also choose to spend time at the Breeze Spa, where the attentive therapists will be waiting to pamper you. The uber luxurious The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is an excellent place to enjoy the sun and the sea on the island.