The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6

2597 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located on a popular Thai island, The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is ideal for people who want to get back to nature and relax in a soothing environment. The surrounding rainforests and natural elements are ideal for exploring, while the beach and the sea are pristine and untouched. A range of activities are available, including elephant trekking, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving. Day trips to waterfalls and natural pools can also be arranged by the resort. Guests can also choose to spend time at the Breeze Spa, where the attentive therapists will be waiting to pamper you. The uber luxurious The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel is an excellent place to enjoy the sun and the sea on the island.

주소 /지도

88/8 Moo 4, Tambol Koh Chang King Amphur, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

