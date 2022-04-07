PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.2
оценка с
1608
Обновление April 7, 2022
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 0
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 1
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 2
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 3
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 4
Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Image 5
+44 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A romantic weekend or a golf holiday is not far from Bangkok in Hua Hin, the historic coastal retreat of the Royal Family. With a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a rock wall, archery range, and a free form swimming pool, the sports enthusiast can easily occupy their time. After a day scouring the golf course, the in-house spa is the perfect way to unwind before the evening meal to be taken either at the on-site restaurant or one of Hua Hin’s many revered sea food eateries. Each of the 86 rooms and villas are tailored to meet the requirements of families, couples, and individuals alike.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

208, 208/1 Moo2, Sampraya, Cha-Am, Petchburi, Cha Am Golf, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU